Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Up 7.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 291,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 180,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$156 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

