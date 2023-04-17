F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $171.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

