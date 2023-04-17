Everipedia Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $85.58 million and $2.80 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

