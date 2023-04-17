Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Analysis

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Evercel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.72 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.66 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Energy Vault and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Vault and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Evercel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

