Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $248.14 billion and $9.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,077.64 or 0.07044751 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,434,715 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

