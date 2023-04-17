Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $173.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.68 or 0.00073725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,414.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00336608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00550991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00448069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,445,517 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

