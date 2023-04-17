EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 0.5 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $98.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

