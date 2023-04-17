Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
EBKDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 17,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,190. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.
About Erste Group Bank
