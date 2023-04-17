Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 17,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,190. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

