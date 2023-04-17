ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.78

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $42.78 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,499.04 or 0.99985325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0108236 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $347.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

