Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.06.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,994. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $229,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.