Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,994. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $229,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

