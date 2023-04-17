Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $780.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Equinix Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $701.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

