EOS (EOS) Price Down 1.9% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $134.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003704 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,515,600 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.