Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

