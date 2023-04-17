Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.