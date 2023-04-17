Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 4.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD remained flat at $26.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,309. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.