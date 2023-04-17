EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI) Insider Sells £6,600 in Stock

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Rating) insider David Frank Tilston sold 10,000 shares of EnSilica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,173.37).

EnSilica Stock Performance

Shares of ENSI opened at GBX 66 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6,700.00. EnSilica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About EnSilica

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. The company also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

