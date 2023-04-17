Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,796,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after buying an additional 97,890 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

