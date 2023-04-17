Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 359,564 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.