Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.