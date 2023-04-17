Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 6,724 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,129. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

