Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 5,155 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Vontier worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vontier by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vontier by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vontier by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vontier by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 209,715 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,711. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

