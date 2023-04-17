Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,717. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

