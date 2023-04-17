Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $149.89. 201,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

