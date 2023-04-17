Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 11,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $6,788,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 23,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 398,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,128,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

