Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. 3,843,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,158. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

