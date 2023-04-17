Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.01. 152,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.04 and its 200-day moving average is $498.80.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

