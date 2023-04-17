Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.00. 18,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

