Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.51. 1,522,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

