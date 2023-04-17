Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

EFC opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

