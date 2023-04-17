ELIS Price Up 24.6% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $39.94 million and $7,151.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.61 or 0.99999986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12519449 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.