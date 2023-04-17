Elevance Health (ELV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at $32.60- EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $484.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.