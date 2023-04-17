EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.32% from the company’s current price.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 65,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,216. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

