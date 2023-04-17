Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 184.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

