Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,102. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.