eCash (XEC) Trading Down 1% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 1% against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $612.76 million and $6.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00447473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00123885 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,363,423,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,363,460,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.