Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $162.32. 705,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

