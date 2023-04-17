Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $23.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,909,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

