e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $105.00. The stock traded as high as $91.10 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 178544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

