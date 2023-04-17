dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, dYdX has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $447.97 million and $101.33 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00009557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

