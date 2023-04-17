DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of DXC Technology worth $40,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $25.49 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

