DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 6.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of DXC Technology worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 442,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

