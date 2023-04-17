Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,953. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.