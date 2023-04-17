Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 2,624 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

