Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRETF opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

