DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.5 %

DKNG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 6,246,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,595,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

