Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DOV traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 245,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

