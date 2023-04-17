Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 167.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

