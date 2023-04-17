Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $356.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.38 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

