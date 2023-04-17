Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.39. 83,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $38,977,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

