Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,539 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

NYSE COP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.