Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,166. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.